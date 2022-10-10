AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Elevation taping

Taped October 5, 2022 in Washington D.C. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena

Report by Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin

-Hikaru Shida beat Erica Leigh

-Lance Archer over Papadon

-Emi Sakura defeated Trish Adora

-Tony Nese and Josh Woods beat Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti

-Nyla Rose over Jordan Blade

-ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Logan Laroux, Goldy, and Brett Waters in a non-title match

-Brandon Cutler defeated Serpentico

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings. Rich attended the taping for this show, so it will be interesting to see what he thinks about the show.