WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

-LA Knight vs. Mansoor

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will feature the brand’s fallout from Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Smackdown will be live on Friday from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).