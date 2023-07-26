AEW Dynamite in Albany (reports needed), AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite poll results, Tommy Rich, Roderick Strong, Marty Scurll, Tessa Blanchard, Pitbull 2

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show includes Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Albany (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight) and Friday’s AEW Collision in Hartford. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Rich (Thomas Richardson) is 66.

-Roderick Strong (Christopher Lindsey) is 39.

-Marty Scurll is 34.

-Tessa Blanchard is 27.

-The late “Pitbull 2” Anthony Durante was born on July 26, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on September 25, 2003.