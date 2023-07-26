NXT Great American Bash lineup: The card for Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held on Sunday in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragonov for the NXT Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail in a submission match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match

-Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

-(Kickoff Show) Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and

Powell’s POV: The NXT North American Championship match and Steveson vs. Corbin were announced on Tuesday’s NXT television show. They also added the “Weapons Wild” stipulation to the Perez vs. Davenport match. We will have live coverage of the Bash beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET on Peacock. A same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.