NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, MVP, Christy Hemme, Rocky Romero, Iron Mike Sharpe

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT carries the Halloween Havoc theme and will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features Shotzi Blackheart as the host, and a pair of title matches that feature the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” gimmick. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the No Mercy 2000 event.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Santana and Ortiz. The previous show was had former U.S. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang as the guest. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast was a vintage edition. The previous show featured a discussion on WWE Saturday NIght’s Main Event from October 13, 1990. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode related to pro wrestling featured Al Snow. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-MVP (Hassan Hamin Assad) is 47.

-Christy Hemme is 40.

-Rocky Romero (John Rivera) is 38.

-The late Iron Mike Sharpe was born on October 28, 1951. He went to that big shower in the sky at age 64 on January 17, 2016.



