AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

-Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

– Will Ospreay and “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Trent Beretta and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-Hook and Danhausen speak

-Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).