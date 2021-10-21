WWE Crown Jewel, Impact Wrestling, and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Butch Miller, Horace Hogan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Crown Jewel will be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review of the main card as it streams on Peacock beginning at 11CT/12ET. My audio review will be available to Dot Net Members today and then on Friday morning for everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to the Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week on Friday. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Symbiosis vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw scored a B grade with 26 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote and F finished a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a A grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Butch Miller of the Bushwhackers and Sheepherders tag team is 76.

-Horace Hogan (Michael Bollea) is 55.