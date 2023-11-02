AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Bill Gunn hold a “69 celebration” for their 69th day as AEW Trios Champions

-Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

-AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be air live on TNT at 7CT/8ET from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. My family is celebrating my Dad’s birthday on Saturday night, so I am unable to provide a live review. Don Murphy is filling in for me this week and his review will be available at some point after the show on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.