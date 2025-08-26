Progress Wrestling “Chapter 183 – 100 Volts” results (8/25): Vetter’s review of Luke Jacobs vs. Man Like DeReiss in a ladder match for the Progress Title, Lykos Gym vs. Sunshine Machine for the Progress Tag Titles

CategoriesUncategorized

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 183 – 100 Volts”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

August 25, 2025, in London, England, at Electric Ballroom

This show aired live on Triller+, so it began at 9 a.m. CST. The commentators said this show was a sellout and that certainly appears to be true. The worst part about Progress shows is the lighting is just awful. Wrestlers vanish in the corners of the ring, and completely disappear when the action goes to the floor.

* Session Moth Martina and Gene Munny came to the ring, and fans chanted, “Happy birthday!” at Gene. Martina got on the mic and vowed Munny would win the Progress Atlas Title.

1. Mike D Vecchio vs. Will Kroos vs. Gene Munny (w/Session Moth Martina) for the Progress Atlas Title. Kroos is a BIG kid who reminds me of a young Sami Callihan, but so much thicker. Munny ran to the floor, and they brawled. D Vecchio came out and dove on both of them, and we had a bell to officially begin at 00:40. It’s fairly well known that D Vecchio has signed with WWE so I expect him to lose this belt. In the ring, Kroos hit a buckle bomb on Mike, then a senton on Munny. Gene hit some chops on D Vecchio that he no-sold, so we got a “You f—ed up!” chant. Mike responded with a hard clothesline at 3:30.

Martina grabbed Mike’s ankle to trip him. Munny got the big Kroos up and hit a forward Finlay Roll. Munny leapt off the ropes, but Kroos cut him in half with a spear. Kroos then hit a dive through the ropes onto Mike. Mike hit a flip dive to the floor on Kroos at 5:30! In the ring, Kroos and D Vecchio traded forearm strikes and clotheslines, and were both down, and we got a “This is Progress!” chant. D Vecchio hit a Lionsault Press on both opponents at 8:30. Munny hit a superkick on Mike, and Kroos hit a German Suplex on Mike. Kroos put Munny on his back and hit a rolling cannonball onto Mike in the corner at 10:30!

Munny offered a hug to Kroos (his nephew!) but instead they traded forearm strikes and chops. Kroos set up for a piledriver, but Martina got in the ring. Munny accidentally clotheslined Martina! Kroos hit a swinging piledriver move for a believable nearfall. Mike hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Kroos for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Kroos hit the biggest Spanish Fly ever on D Vecchio for a nearfall, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Kroos hit a sit-out piledriver on D Vecchio. But as is often the case, Munny pushed Kroos to the floor, jumped on the prone D Vecchio, and stole the pin! A really good opener. As I noted, everyone knew the title was changing hands, it was just a matter of who was winning it.

Gene Munny defeated Mike D Vecchio and Will Kroos to win the Progress Atlas Title at 13:43.

* Kroos got on the mic, and he wants a singles match against Munny. He then turned to D Vecchio and put him over and hugged him and left, so the crowd could give D Vecchio a send-off and an ovation.

2. Lana Austin (w/Hollie Barlow) vs. Alexxis Falcon. I believe that Falcon wrestled an ROH taping match. Lana tried some shoulder tackles, but Falcon didn’t move. They brawled to the floor. In the ring, Alexxis was in charge. Lana hit a snap suplex for a one-count at 3:00. She hit a snap suplex into the corner and was in control. She hit a stunner for a nearfall. They traded forearms while fighting on the ring apron at 8:00, and Lana pushed her head-first into the ring post. Alexxis hit a splits kick. In the ring, she hit a running twisting neckbreaker, and she stomped on Lana in the corner. However, Lana hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Falcon hit a Sister Abigail-style swinging faceplant, then a second one out of the ropes for the pin. Decent match.

Alexxis Falcon defeated Lana Austin at 10:14.

3. Paul Walter Hauser vs. Simon Miller vs. Charles Crowley vs. Bullit for the Proteus Title. Watching pro wrestlers sell for Super Shane-O-Mac Paul Walter Hauser just makes me ill; he’s a scourge on the 2025 wrestling scene. Bullit has the same look and size as Bear Bronson; he’s a big, muscular man. Three guys attacked the bigger Bullit at the bell. Some cartoonish stuff with Crowley hitting some eye pokes. Bullit hit a double clothesline on Hauser and Miller. They fought to the floor, and I have to reiterate that I can’t hardly see anything. Crowley and Hauser got on the stage, and Crowley had a tray of lasagna, but Hauser hit a DDT, sending Crowley into the food at 3:00.

Meanwhile, Miller and Bullit traded forearm strikes in the ring, and Bullit hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Hauser got in the ring and hit Bullit with a mop handle. Hauser hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a diving headbutt on Bullit for a nearfall at 6:00. Crowley hit wrestlers with his rubber chicken, then he hit a DDT on Hauser for a nearfall. Bullit dropped Crowley snake-eyes in the corner and hit a spear for a nearfall; in a FUNNY spot, Crowley was holding three helium balloons that lifted his shoulder off the canvas on pin attempts! The crowd chuckled at that silliness.

Miller hit a spear. Crowley hit a DDT on Miller at 10:00. Bullit tossed Crowley off the top rope and through a table on the floor. (It could have been anything he landed on; the lighting is too awful to see anything on the floor.) Bullit hit a chokeslam on Miller. Bullit hit an unprotected chairshot to Hauser’s head at 12:00. Hauser slammed Bullit face-first onto an open chair, hit two Cobra Kai kicks to the face, and got the pin. Ugh. There will be more of Hauser in Progress to come… Bullit threw a post-match tantrum and threw some chairs; I’d be upset if I was asked to job to a B-list actor, too.

Paul Walter Hauser defeated Simon Miller, Charles Crowley, and Bullit for the Proteus Title at 13:04.

4. Rhio vs. Kanji for the Progress Women’s Title. Basic offense early, and Rhio hit a shotgun dropkick. Kanji hit a basement dropkick in the corner at 2:00. They fought to the floor and vanished in the darkness as they battled in the front row. Kanji punched a male ring crew kid. They got back into the ring at 4:30, with Rhio hitting a clothesline, then an enzuigiri. Rhio hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Kanji over the top rope onto some men on the floor. (Kanji didn’t travel quite as far as Rhio wanted, so I think she wasn’t caught well.) In the ring, Rhio hit another clothesline at 6:30. She put Kanji in the Tree of Woe and stomped on her, then a doublestomp on her, then a basement dropkick to the face and a second one! Kanji finally fell from the Tree of Woe to the mat, and Rhio got a nearfall at 8:00.

They were having some issues with feedback on the audio during this match, and it was getting worse. (Is anyone in production listening?) Kanji jumped on Rhio’s back and applied a rear-naked choke, and they dropped to the mat, with Kanji tying up Rhio’s legs. Rhio countered with a Stretch Muffler on the mat. “Zack Sabre Jr. would be proud right now,” a commentator said of the double submission attempts. Kanji hit some kicks to the back as Rhio was tied in the ropes. She snapped the left arm backward at 13:30, and the crowd reacted in aghast. Rhio hit a top-rope superplex, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, then a headbutt, then more forearm strikes and this crowd was HOT. Another headbutt dropped both of them at 17:00. More strange feedback is really hurting the production of this match, and I don’t hear the commentators now. Rhio stomped on her in a corner. Kanji applied an ankle lock and turned it into a half-crab. She switched to a front guillotine choke on the mat, but Rhio escaped and clocked her with some forearm strikes and a headbutt for a nearfall at 20:00. The commentary track returned. Kanji tied her up on the mat and the crowd taunted Rhio to tap, but she escaped.

They got up, but Kanji hit a Mafia Kick. Rhio hit a clothesline; Kanji hit a running back elbow for a nearfall, then one to the back of the head. Kanji applied a cross-armbreaker and she turned it into a Triangle Choke. Rhio stood up and turned it into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 23:00, and she was fired up. She nailed a package piledriver but only got a one-count, and the crowd popped for Kanji’s kickout. Rhio hit another hard clothesline. Kanji was face-down on the mat; Rhio mounted her and hit repeated blows to the base of the neck. The ref jumped in, determined Kanji was knocked out, and he pulled Rhio off her and called for the bell. The crowd booed this and chanted, “let them fight!”

Rhio defeated Kanji via ref stoppage to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 23:57.

* Rhio left the ring, allowing Kanji to stand up and get a nice ovation. However, Nina Samuels jumped in the ring and assaulted Kanji and got loudly booed. The commentators noted the length of the match and how exhausted Kanji was. Nina got on the mic and berated Kanji. She challenged Kanji to a match on Sept. 28, but this would be a “loser leaves Progress” match!!

* Intermission was a full 25 minutes. It is just insane how long some promotions go with their breaks.

5. Cara Noir vs. Ricky Knight Jr. Noir is the flamboyant ‘black swan’ character, a mix of Dalton Castle and Goldust. They shook hands at the bell, and we had an alternating chant for both men. An extended feeling-out process with almost no describable action early on. They finally began trading chops at 3:30. Knight hit a dropkick that sent Cara to the floor at 5:00. Ricky followed, and he sat Cara in the lap of a fan and chopped him some more. They vanished into the shadows; it’s just impossible to see at a point while they fought at ringside. Knight suplexed them both onto a section of folding chairs at 6:30. Knight leapt off a stage and onto Noir.

They continued to loop ringside. Noir moved and Knight crashed into rows of chairs. They got back into the ring at 10:30, with Noir now in charge and he tied up Knight and targeted the left arm. He hit two shotgun dropkicks at 12:00; Knight caught him on a third attempt and hit a powerbomb. Knight hit a superplex. Noir hit a German Suplex. Knight hit a jumping knee, but he went for a Lionsault move and Noir caught him with a kick and they were both down at 15:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing.

Noir hit a series of kicks to the spine. Knight hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 17:00. Noir leapt and applied a mid-air Blackout Sleeper! Knight tried to run backwards into the corner, but Noir kept reapplying it before Knight could escape. Knight hit a Muscle Buster for a believable nearfall at 19:00. This has been really good. Knight bit a toe (Noir wrestles barefoot), and that earned a “you sick f—!” chant. Noir applied a cross-armbreaker, but Knight turned it into a powerbomb to escape. Knight then hit a piledriver for the pin. A really good match.

Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Cara Noir at 20:19.

* Knight left. Noir sat up and removed his knee pad, and used it to wipe his white makeup off his face. The commentators wondered what would be next for him. He’s been on a losing streak here. The crowd chanted “You still got it!” as a means of support; a commentator said the crowd thinks they are helping but they are not.

* Footage aired of Kid Lykos cheating to help the Lykos Gym win the tag team titles.

6. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II vs. “Sunshine Machine” Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper for the Progress Tag Team Titles. Again, Kid Lykos looks a bit like Will Ospreay, while Lykos II wears a mask. L2 went to start, but KL jumped in and attacked Mambo, and the crowd booed Kid Lykos. Finally, L2 and Mambo locked up. Cooper hit a running neckbreaker on Kid Lykos at 2:00. The commentators continued to talk about Kid Lykos having a weapon in his knee pad when the Gym won the tag titles. Cooper hit a Flatliner on Kid Lykos for a nearfall, and he targeted the left arm. L2 entered and hit a spin kick. He hit a dropkick on Mambo at 4:30. On the floor, Kid Lykos threw Mambo into the ring frame and rolled him back in, where Lykos II worked him over.

Mambo hit a top-rope Blockbuster at 7:00, but he couldn’t tag out. Kid Lykos taunted Cooper as he continued to work over Mambo. Cooper finally got a hot tag, and he hit a running headbutt on Kid Lykos for a nearfall at 9:30. Cooper hit a Samoan Drop on Lykos II, then a wheelbarrow German Suplex for a nearfall. Cooper dropped Kid Lykos with another headbutt at 11:00. Kid Lykos hit a standing corkscrew splash. Lykos II hit a Spanish Fly, and Kid Lykos hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, but Cooper made the save. There was a dive to the floor, but again I can’t see what’s going on out there.

Lykos II hit a moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Kid Lykos and Mambo fought on the ropes, and Mambo hit a springboard huracanrana, flipping them both down onto the other two, and everyone was down at 14:30. In the ring, Mambo hit a frogsplash, and Cooper hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press. Kid Lykos hit a jumping knee on Mambo, who collapsed, and Kid Lykos scored the pin! “What just happened?” a commentator said. (The implication is that Kid Lykos again had a loaded knee pad.) Kid Lykos showed the inside of his knee pad to make clear he didn’t have a weapon in it (right now anyway!) Lykos II and Kid Lykos began arguing.

Kid Lykos and Lykos II defeated Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper to retain the Progress Tag Team Titles at 15:08.

* “Diamond Eyes” Connor Mills and Nico Angelo jumped in the ring and beat up Mambo, Cooper, and Lykos II!!! Kid Lykos stood on the stage and just watched it happen, making no effort to help save Sunshine Machine or his tag partner!. He finally ran to ringside… to grab his belt from the corner of the ring, then he went to the back, leaving the other three to get beaten down. “I just can’t believe Kid Lykos would do that,” a commentator said. “He might as well have just thrown him to the proverbial wolves.”

7. Owadasan vs. Charlie Sterling. My first time seeing Owadasan; he’s from Pro Wrestling NOAH, and he has short, curly hair. He is wrestling in a T-shirt. Sterling got the huge win last show over Noir. He’s tall and thick and has a certain Big Bill look to him today. Sterling threw Owadasan to the mat, showing a strength advantage, and he hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop. Owadasan hit some stomps in the corner and yelled at a ref.

Owadasan removed some of his wrist tape, and he choked Sterling with it, so Sterling did the same. (It’s clear this is a rare heel-heel matchup, and they are going to one-up each other with their cheating skills.) They fought to the floor, where Sterling whipped him into the ring post at 4:00. Owadasan hit a neckbreaker. Sterling spit in his face, put Owadasan on his shoulders, and hit a tilt-a-whirl sideslam for the pin. Decent for the time given.

Charlie Sterling defeated Owadasan at 5:47.

8. Luke Jacobs vs. Man Like DeReiss in a ladder match for the Progress World Title. A rap artist and a violinist played DeReiss to the ring, making this intro feel extra special and elaborate. They jawed at each other before the bell, as the commentators noted that DeReiss had fallen short in past title shots. They immediately traded forearm strikes! Jacobs hit a scoop bodyslam and a senton at 1:30, then a brainbuster. DeReiis pushed a ladder into Jacobs’ ribs in the corner. Moments later, he hit a shotgun dropkick, sending Jacobs backwards into the ladder at 4:30. The commentators noted that neither Ethan Allen nor Leon Slater is here to support their colleague. The ladder fell onto DeReiss. Jacobs grabbed a chair, jabbed it in the stomach, then cracked it over the back.

DeReiss hit a back-body drop onto the horizontal ladder. DeReiss set up for a dive to the floor, but Jacobs struck him in the head with a chair at 7:00. In the ring, Jacobs hit a sideslam onto an open chair. DeReiss hit a stunner off the ladder. Jacobs snapped DeReiss’ fingers and stomped on them at 10:00. He tried to climb the ladder, but MLD held onto him, so Luke snapped more fingers. He tied DeReiss’ hands in front of MLD, then he hit some chairshots across the back. Jacobs hit a low blow at 13:00, so DeReiss hit one back (while still having his wrists taped together). DeReiss hit a superkick, pushing a chair into Jacobs’ face, and they were both down.

Luke stood up, and he was bleeding from the forehead. DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick, then another. DeReiss scooped him up — hands still tied — and hit a fallaway slam. He had a fan at ringside grab scissors and cut the tape off at 16:00! “The lyrical dragon is free!” a commentator said. “There is no one in this room who would cut Luke Jacobs free. That’s the difference.” DeReiss now unloaded multiple chairshots to the back. DeReiss hit a Blockbuster at 19:30, and they were both down. Jacobs hit a German Suplex, then a brainbuster onto an open steel chair. He hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam through a table at 22:30.

DeReiss climbed the ladder, and Jacobs climbed the other side, and they fought on top; the ladder was in a corner, not near where the belt was dangling. Jacobs hit a superplex off near the top of the ladder, and they were both down at 24:30, and we got a “This is Progress!” chant. Jacobs hit some chops, but the blows fired up DeReiss. He got up, and they traded forearm strikes. MLD hit an enzuigiri at 26:30 and a dropkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb, then a top-rope 450 Splash. He began climbing the ladder, but Jacobs cut him off with a low blow. Jacobs grabbed the scissors and jabbed MLD with them! Jacobs hit a piledriver onto an open chair at 30:00.

Jacobs peeled back the canvas and foam padding to reveal the wood beams. He poured a big box of thumbtacks onto the wood beams! That earned a “you sick f—!” chant. DeReiss hit a superkick, a piledriver, then a top-rope 450 leg drop onto Jacobs on a table. (A commentator accurately described it as a Harlem Hangover.) Jacobs fell backwards off the ladder and onto the pile of thumbtacks! It allowed DeReiss to climb the ladder and pull down the title! New champion! The crowd cheered for the title change! He sat on top of the ladder and posed as the crowd danced to his music; fans in the front row walked to ringside and pounded their hands on the mat.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Luke Jacobs in a ladder match to win the Progress World Title at 35:06.

* The post-match dancing and crowd-surfing continued for a bit, and I’m glad I was still typing on my final thoughts, because DeReiss finally made his way back to the ring, got on the mic, and thanked the fans. He got up on the stage to leave, when he was suddenly attacked from behind by Cara Noir! Noir repeatedly stomped on him. He had reapplied his white makeup. He gave the crowd the middle finger and left.

Final Thoughts: A superb show with two great matches. I’ll go ahead and give a tie to DeReiss-Jacobs and Kanji-Rhio because both matches were so good, I don’t want to rank either as second place. In many ways, this show felt like Progress Wrestling’s version of WrestleMania, as these were heavily promoted matches that both came together so well. Noir-Knight was really good for third. The full heel turn of Kid Lykos was perfectly done; I loved how he teased running to the ring to help out… only to grab his title belt and run away again. So… what happens to the tag champs now? How can Lykos II keep teaming with him?

Yes, I have a great dislike for the no-selling actor Hauser, and yes, that match sucked. Can he just go away now? At 13 minutes, his match dragged. If I had a real other complaint about the show, it’s that I would have wanted Mike D Vecchio to have a bigger, better opponent for his final Progress match. If you haven’t seen D Vecchio, I have compared him to a younger Brian Cage — he carries a lot of muscle mass and size, but is quite agile and athletic and hits an impressive Shooting Star Press. I’ll take him in NXT over 90% of the men on the NXT roster right now. We’ll see how quickly he gets put on TV.

As far as the poor lighting… I would put Progress Wrestling in the same category of the Prestige shows in the Pacific Northwest … the action is great, but the poor lighting, particularly when action spills to the floor, really detracts from the ability to watch and enjoy the show. It isn’t a problem with the talent… It’s that the lights are so low that not even the corners of the ring are fully lit. I think a casual fan will start watching it and dismiss it because it “looks amateur’ to them. This show is available at Triller+ and comes highly recommended. It is a long show (four hours, 30 minutes), but at least you can fast-forward over that long intermission.