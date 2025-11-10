WWE Raw in Boston, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Bob Orton Jr., Josh Barnett, Katarina Waters, Ryback, Cassie Lee, Chris Jericho, Alex Abrahantes, Pete Dunne, Keith Lee, Kazchika Okada, Julia Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden. The show includes John Cena’s final appearance as a wrestler in Boston and the start of the tournament to determine who will face him in his final match on December 13. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today's Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Boston, Tuesday's NXT in Orlando, Wednesday's live AEW Dynamite in Greensboro, Friday's WWE Smackdown in Albany, and Saturday's live Collision in Erie.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Orton Jr. is 75 today.

-Josh Barnett is 48 today.

-Katarina Waters, who played Katie Lea Burchill in WWE, Winter in Impact, and The Temptress in WOW, is 45 today.

-Ryback (Ryan Reeves) is 44 today.

-Dave Crist is 43 today.

-Cassie Lee (Cassie McIntosh) is 33 today. She worked as Peyton Royce in WWE.

-Referee Nick Patrick (Joseph Hamilton Jr.) turned 66 on Sunday.

-Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) turned 55 on Sunday.

-Alex Abrahantes turned 48 on Sunday.

-Pete Dunne (Peter England) turned 32 on Sunday.

-Maximo (Jose Christian Alvarado Ruiz) turned 45 on Saturday.

-Ted DiBiase Jr. turned 43 on Saturday.

-Keith Lee turned 41 on Saturday.

-Kazuchika Okada turned 40 on Saturday.

-Candy Floss (Amy Samardzija) turned 26 on Saturday.

-Julia Hart turned 24 on Saturday.