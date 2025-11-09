GCW “Massacre in Maine” results (11/8): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Ricky Morton for the GCW Championship, YDNP vs. Star Struck for the GCW Tag Titles, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Danhausen

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “You Wouldn’t Understand”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

November 8, 2025, in Yarmouth, Maine, at Yarmouth Amvets

This is the second show of a triple-header this weekend for GCW. This is the venue that Limitless Wrestling uses; this is GCW’s Maine debut, and it is packed with 500, possibly more — fans are standing against the back wall! Lighting is good. Veda Scott and John Mosely provided commentary.

* The show opened with footage of the Friday show in Connecticut.

1. TJ Crawford vs. Seabass Finn vs. Mortar vs. Smiley vs. Hazard vs. Ryan O’Neill in a scramble match. Hazard, a heel here in Limitless, was loudly booed. TJ and O’Neill opened. Finn ‘rowed’ Hazard’s arms. Mortar hit a Lionsault and a senton on Finn. The masked Smiley hit a moonsault; I’ve seen him just a couple of times and certainly far less than anyone else in here. Smiley was flipped to the floor onto everyone at 3:30. O’Neill hit a top-rope dive to the floor. Mortar hit an Asai Moonsault onto everyone, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Mortar hit some chops on O’Neill in the ring.

We had a five-man Tower of Doom Spot. Smiley hit a springboard senton for a nearfall at 6:00. Mortar hit a piledriver on Smiley. Hazard hit a superkick and was loudly booed. Crawford hit his pop-up stunner on Hazard. O’Neill hit a missile dropkick, then a superkick on Mortar. O’Neill and Mortar traded blows on the top rope, and O’Neill hit a stunner for the pin. That was a pretty good scramble and a good opportunity to showcase the local talent.

Ryan O’Neill defeated TJ Crawford, Seabass Finn, Mortar, Smiley, and Hazard in a scramble at 7:42.

* Footage aired of everyone standing in line earlier to get in. What a great crowd for them!

2. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. “Top Team” Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki. Lucas and Yaki came up here from the Atlanta indy scene. I’d consider this an indy tag team dream match of two top rising squads. Jay and Dustin opened with standing switches. They sped it up with quick reversals and a standoff. Mosely confirmed this is a first-time-ever match. Top Team hit some quick team offense. Waller hit a plancha to the floor on Yaki, while Kylon hit a senton on Lucas for a nearfall at 3:00. Kylon hit a spinebuster and flipped Lucas into a half-crab.

Yaki got a hot tag and hit a double missile dropkick. He hit a DDT on Kylon out of the ropes at 5:00. Top Team hit a modified Magic Killer for a nearfall. TT hit stereo superkicks, and MG went to the floor. Yaki hit a flip dive to the floor on MG. Jay did a dive to the floor but crashed onto teammate Yaki. Kylon hit a dive to the floor. Dustin hit a Lethal Injection, and MG hit a team powerbomb move on Yaki for a nearfall at 7:00. Jay hit a running powerbomb on Kylon, but Dustin hit a Mamba Splash on Jay. Jay hit a Canadian Destroyer, while Terry was also hitting a slam, and they got stereo pins. Really good action.

Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki defeated Dustin Waller and Kylon King at 8:34.

3. KJ Orso vs. Maki Itoh in an intergender match. Again, Maki is maybe 5’1″ and 115 pounds; she is just not believable against bigger, stronger men. The crowd chanted, “Kick his ass!” so KJ rolled to the floor at the bell. He shouted, “She isn’t even cute!” and that got a “You f—ed up!” chant from this crowd. She wanted a test of strength! They got in a knuckle lock, but she stomped on his toe and twisted his wrists, and she rolled into an armbar on the mat. She hit a series of punches in the corner at 2:30 with the crowd counting along. He stomped on her and swore at the crowd. He hit a basement dropkick to her back for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Maki.

He teased a coast-to-coast kick, but he intentionally came up short and poked her in the eyes at 4:30. He slammed her head into the top turnbuckle, but of course, that only fired her up. She repeatedly slammed his head into the top turnbuckles, then a DDT. She hit a running kick to his face as he was in the ropes, sending him to the floor. She dove off the top rope onto him on the floor at 6:30. Back in the ring, she got a nearfall. Itoh missed a Kokeshi falling headbutt. He went for a running kick but she caught his leg and applied a half-crab; KJ got to the ropes.

Orso hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall. Itoh hit a tornado DDT out of the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. He got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but ref Dan Perch saw it. Maki hit a back-body drop. Itoh applied a Texas Cloverleaf, but he raked her eyes and hit a double stomp on the back of her head for the pin. The crowd loudly booed that one! Entertaining enough. He was going to continue hitting her, but Joey Janela ran in for the save.

KJ Orso defeated Maki Itoh at 9:46.

4. “YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the GCW Tag Team Titles. This also should be a top-notch tag match with two of my favorite tag teams. Greene and Oliver opened and argued, then Greene took a cheap shot at Alec on the apron. Channing and Price locked up at 3:00, and Alec hit a headscissors takedown. Oliver got back in and hit some loud chops on Channing. Greene pulled Oliver to the floor at 4:30, and those two brawled at ringside. In the ring, the heels worked over Jordan and kept him in their corner. Greene hit a running neckbreaker, and Channing applied a Boston Crab.

Oliver hit an enzuigiri, and he made the hot tag to Price at 7:30. Alec hit a pop-up dropkick, then a dive through the ropes and crashed into Greene. In the ring, he hit a frogsplash on Channing for a nearfall. The champs hit some team offense on Channing and a team slam for a nearfall. Oliver set up for the Acid Bomb, but Greene superkicked him. Oliver hit a huracanrana. Greene hit a dive through the ropes onto Oliver. Greene superkicked Price in the ring. Channing hit a leg lariat on Oliver. Price hit a Rebound Lariat, with Oliver getting a nearfall at 10:30, and all four were down. This is awesome.

Oliver and Greene got up and traded chops, allowing each other to hit the chops. Oliver and Channing each applied a Boston Crab, and they stared at each other, face to face, and each let go of a leg so they could trade blows. Price hit a corner dropkick to send Greene to the floor. Oliver hit a basement dropkick on Channing. Bakabella hopped on the apron; Oliver grabbed him. Price hit his Surprise Kick on Bakabella as Oliver pulled off Sidney’s wig. The champs hit their team slam for a nearfall on Channing at 14:30, but Greene made the save.

Channing again escaped the Acid Bomb. Greene hit a springboard crossbody block and a running neckbreaker on Price. Channing hit a Doomsday Clothesline on Price for a believable nearfall. Greene hit a flipping powerbomb for a nearfall, but Oliver made the save, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Oliver hit a brainbuster on the floor on Greene, while Price hit his springboard Blockbuster on Channing for a believable nearfall at 17:00. Price hit a dive to the floor. Oliver finally hit the assisted Acid Bomb to pin Channing. That was awesome and got a standing ovation. “What a match!” Mosely said.

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 17:44.

* Oliver got on the mic and said that they are planning “world domination.” Price said this territory and state mean a lot to him because he got his start here, and he thanked the fans. He name-dropped a lot of behind-the-scenes names and thanked them, saying that without them, there is no Alec Price.

5. Dezmond Cole vs. Charles Mason for the Limitless Title. This already felt like a really good Limitless show — in their venue and more Limitless wrestlers so far than GCW wrestlers — and now we have their title belt on the line! Mason removed his beige sports jacket before they locked up and traded standing switches. Cole hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick at 1:30. Cole hit his kip-up splits stunner. He set up for a dive, but Mason sprayed liquid in his eyes, then hit a DDT on the ring apron and kicked Dezmond to the floor. Mason removed his button-down shirt and choked Dez with it on the floor. In the ring, Cole fired up and hit some chops.

Mason hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. He bit Dez and admonished the ref, telling him this is GCW so “I can do what I want.” He hit a suplex for a nearfall. Cole hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Mason at 6:30, and they were both down. Cole hit a brainbuster and kipped to his feet. He hit a Rolling Thunder guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He nailed a flip dive to the floor at 8:00. Mason hit a second-rope superplex and applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Cole fired back with a German Suplex at 9:30; Mason hit a head-capture suplex and a discus clothesline for a nearfall.

Mason nailed a Shotgun Dropkick and his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mason hit a Helluva Kick, a German Suplex out of the corner, and a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Mason went back to the rear-naked choke, and the crowd chanted “Boofah!” to rally behind Cole. Christian Napier, Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar ran to ringside and attacked Mason, shoving cooking skewers in the top of his head! (No DQs in GCW!) Dezmond hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin, as Mason still had cooking skewers wedged into his skull. A really good match with a copout finish.

Dezmond Cole defeated Charles Mason to retain the Limitless Title at 13:15.

6. Marcus Mathers vs. Ace Romero. I’ll reiterate that Ace (another Limitless star!) has lost 100 or so pounds but still has to be 350 or so pounds. The crowd chanted “Big Boy Season!” to rally behind the rotund Romero. A feeling-out process early on. Mathers tried some shoulder blocks that barely budged Romero. Ace hip-tossed him across the ring at 3:00. Ace hit a big uranage, but he missed a senton. Mathers hit his mule kick to the face and beat on Ace’s back. Marcus dove through the ropes onto Romero, then he dove over the ropes onto Romero, but Ace caught him with an uppercut. They traded chops on the floor as they looped the ring.

They got back into the ring at 8:00, and Ace hit more loud chops and stayed in control. Mathers hit a twisting top-rope crossbody block at 9:30, and they were both down. Ace hit a Samoan Drop at 11:00. Mathers hit an enzuigiri. He hit a BIG German Suplex for a nearfall at 12:30; that’s a big guy to get over! Ace hit a Black Hole Slam. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw at 15:00, then a top-rope moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Ace hit a Pounce, and they were both down. They fought on the ropes, and Mathers hit a second-rope sunset flip for a nearfall, then his top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was really good; a clash of styles that topped all expectations.

Marcus Mathers defeated Ace Romero at 17:39.

7. “VNDL 48” Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar and Christian Napier vs. Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza and Matt Tremont. Gabby passed out her gnome hats and put one on the ref, too. With Tremont’s long entrance and the heels stalling, this took forever to get going. Bronson and Otis opened; Otis is pretty big, but he looks tiny against Bear! Bear easily shoved Napier to the mat, then hit his butt drop to Christian’s chest, and some chops. Tremont flattened Napier with a splash in the corner. Gabby tagged in at 3:30, and she bodyslammed Napier, then hit a senton and a fallaway slam. Such power! All six began brawling, and it spilled to the floor into three separate fights.

Otis and Tremont sat on chairs across from each other and traded punches at 6:00. Napier got in the ring and hit a flip dive to the floor; he was bleeding from his forehead. Bronson dove through the ropes onto two heels at 8:00. Gabby hit a top-rope crossbody block onto the heels. Otis and Bronson got back in the ring and traded forearm strikes. Otis hit a back suplex, but Bear popped up and hit his own back suplex; they hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Atticus and Tremont jumped in the ring at 10:30 and swung chairs at each other. Napier hit a hard knee lift to Gabby’s face. Atticus kicked Bear in the face. Napier hit a leaping neckbreaker on Bear for a nearfall.

The babyfaces all put a heel on their shoulders, and they each hit a Death Valley Driver, piling the heels in the center of the ring. Gabby then bodyslammed husband Bronson onto the pile at 12:30! They got some doors from under the ring. Napier hit a shotgun dropkick, sending Gabby through a door in the corner at 14:00. Atticus hit a Lionsault. Atticus planted cooking skewers in the top of Gabby’s head! Bear speared Otis through a board; Tremont speared Attcus through a different door. Gabby stabbed Napier’s head with skewers! Gross. She hit a spear on him. Bear hit a chokebomb, and Tremont hit a second-rope frogsplash for the pin. Otis started to jump in the ring but stopped, opting not to break up the pin! Good brawl; I can do without those skewers, but a good brawl overall.

Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza and Matt Tremont defeated Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar and Christian Napier at 17:27.

8. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Danhausen. Danhausen had a pretty entertaining match with Priscilla Kelly a day earlier, and I’m expecting this to look the same as that bout. Comedy and posing at the bell. He punched her in the stomach, and it hurt his hand! (Does she have the Bret Hart metal plate under her t-shirt?) Shotzi hit a second-rope crossbody block. He kicked out her leg at 2:00 and stomped on it. They brawled at ringside, and she shoved the side of a chair into his groin at 4:30 as he was seated on the floor. In the ring, she hit a snap suplex into the corner at 6:00. Shotzi hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Danhausen hit an implant DDT for a nearfall. Shotzi hit her own DDT for a nearfall at 7:30.

Danhausen poured his jar of teeth into her mouth and kicked them out, but he only got a nearfall (that sequence got a pin against Priscilla Kelly). Shotzi hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. She went to the top rope; he sat up and cursed her; she slipped and fell and was crotched in the corner. Danhausen hit Go To Sleephausen at 9:30! He set up some chairs on the floor. On the apron, she hit a low blow uppercut. However, he chokeslammed her off the apron and through four open chairs on the floor! He rolled her into the ring and got the pin. Give Shotzi credit; that was quite a bump she took.

Danhausen defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 11:03.

* Danhausen posed with a boy, perhaps age 4 or 5, who was dressed in Danhausen clothes and face paint. Cool.

9. Effy vs. Ricky Morton for the GCW World Title. I’ll reiterate that Morton is now 69, and he just shouldn’t be asked to do singles matches anymore. Quite frankly, I can’t think of a single pro wrestler alive who is 65 or older that I want to see do a full 10+ minute singles match. They shook hands and traded some basic standing reversals. Effy put him in a leg lock around the neck on the mat at 2:00. Effy hit the softest spear I’ve ever seen for a nearfall at 3:30. Kerry Morton appeared at ringside, and he crotched Effy around the ring post. Kerry got in the ring and jawed at his dad.

Ricky punched his son in the jaw, knocking him down. Kerry got up and was about to hit his dad, but Joey Janela hopped in the ring and repeatedly chopped Kerry. That brought out KJ Orso. And that brought out Atticus Cogar. Ricky stood in the corner like he was President Trump watching someone faint at a press conference; stoic, indifferent, and immobile. This match is now a draw, and we’re restarting as a six-man tag!

Effy vs Ricky Morton went to a draw at 6:00; Effy retains the GCW World Title.

9b. Ricky Morton and Joey Janela and Effy vs. Kerry Morton and KJ Orso and Atticus Cogar. Joey chopped Kerry on the floor. Atticus brawled with Effy elsewhere on the floor. In the ring, Ricky bodyslammed Orso. Janela superkicked Orso on the floor. Joey dove through the ropes at 2:00. The heels worked over Joey in their corner. Atticus hit a suplex in the corner. Joey finally hit a moonsault onto everyone. Effy got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some clotheslines. The heels piled onto Effy for a nearfall, but Janela made the save.

Ricky Morton was so gassed he could barely stand in the corner; he’s literally holding onto the top rope to keep himself upright. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver on Kerry for a nearfall. Kerry hit a DDT on Orso. Suddenly, everyone was down. Atticus got his Taser and was going to use it on Ricky, but Joey stopped him. Atticus hit an Air Raid Crash on Joey. Ricky has now sat down in a corner, looking like he was unable to even stand. This is just sad. Charles Mason jumped in the ring and attacked Atticus. Effy hit a Helluva Kick on Orso. Ricky hit his Canadian Destroyer on Orso, but Kerry jumped in, rolled up his dad with a handful of tights, and got the pin.

Kerry Morton, KJ Orso, and Atticus Cogar defeated Effy, Ricky Morton, and Joey Janela at 14:26.

Final Thoughts: What a difference from one show to the next. Friday’s show was far too dark/poorly lit, featured two deathmatches and three intergender matches, and I’d put it in the five worst GCW shows of the year. This show was well lit, the matches were far better — I’d say all of the first six matches here were better than the best match on Saturday — and this was certainly a top 10 GCW show of the year.

Oliver/Price vs. Greene/Channing was stellar. It was fantastic. Easily, the match of the night. Miracle Generation vs. Top Team was really, really good for second. Those are four tag teams I am watching on any show they are on. I’ll narrowly take Mathers/Romero for third ahead of Cole/Mason. Again, all four of those are far better than the Janela/Mathers tag match that earned best match on Friday. And we had some good brawls without light tubes, glass panes, pizza cutters, staplers, and a gusset plate. Promoters, please stop booking men who can collect Social Security to wrestle on your shows! Let them appear and sign autographs and be special enforcers at ringside instead. No, the main event didn’t work for me, but everything else here did.

GCW isn’t done for the weekend! This was their Maine debut, and they will debut in Vermont on Sunday afternoon, with Ricky Morton taking on his son, Kerry Morton. GCW — it’s not too late to rethink that match.