AEW Collision walkout: Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize left before their scheduled match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A walkout led to a lineup change on Saturday’s AEW Collision. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Nixon Newell (f/k/a Teegan Nox) and Miranda Alize opted to leave roughly an hour before the show following a creative dispute regarding their scheduled match with Anna Jay and Tay Melo.

Hyan and Maya World replaced Newell and Alize in the match. There are conflicting reports as to why the duo chose to leave. Johnson reports that Newell and Alize refused to lose after taking a loss in their Collision debut the week before. Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Newell and Alize left because they wanted more time for the match.

Newell and Alize issued separate social media comments (see below). “Not everything you read is true,” Newell wrote. Alize wrote that she and Newell have “soooooooo much to say.” They also retweeted fan comments regarding match length and how they’d already been squashed on the previous Collision episode.

Powell’s POV: While I’m eager to hear Newell and Alize’s side of the story, walking out on the second biggest promotion in the United States strikes me as a questionable business decision unless they have a fallback plan. WWE released Newell for the second time just over a year ago (she was also cut back in 2021).

We have SOOOOOOOO much to say …………… — Miranda Alize (@MirandaAlize_) November 9, 2025

Not everything you read is true. Remember that. — Nixon Newell (@RealNixonNewell) November 9, 2025

