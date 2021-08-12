Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Dr. Wagner Jr., Jonathan Coachman, Fallah Bahh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to the Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes a Battle Royal for a shot at the Impact World Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Wolfgang vs. Flash Morgan Webster. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an C grade with 30 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 27 percent of the vote. F finished a close third with 23 percent of the vote. I gave this show a C- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dr. Wagner Jr. (Juan Manuel González Barrón) is 56.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Jonathan Coachman is 48.

-Fallah Bahh (Francis Flores) is 36.