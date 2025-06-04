AEW Fyter Fest four-hour block, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV grades, Joe Malenko, Mikey Whipwreck, Alpha Female, John Silver, Riho, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Fyter Fest will be live from Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. I will take over with the AEW Collision review around 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews of Dynamite and Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in Denver. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. Tonight’s show features a four-way elimination match to crown the first WWE Evolve Champion.

-I gave last week’s Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s Collision a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe Malenko (Jody Simon) is 69.

-Mikey Whipwreck (John Watson) is 52.

-“Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert (Marie Gabert) is 43.

-John Silver is 35.

-Riho (Riho Hime) is 28.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert Marella) was born on June 4, 1937. He died on October 6, 1999 due to complications from diabetes.