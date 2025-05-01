AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show on TBS

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in an eliminator match

-Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall. The show will be simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Note the network change from TNT. My DVR is set to record Collision weekly, but I had to add a manual recording for Saturday’s show because of the network switch. Will there be a live review? I hope not, because that would mean I’ll be busy on Saturday night because the Minnesota Wild forced a seventh game in the NHL playoffs. The Las Vegas Knights are pretty damn good, so there’s a 50/50 chance I’m doing a live review, but we’ll find out later tonight. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).