AEW’s Tony Khan announces the acquisition of Ring of Honor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced Wednesday that he has acquired Ring of Honor. Khan made the announcement during the opening segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I discussed the ROH acquisition being the most likely possibility for Khan’s major announcement during last Thursday’s Dot Net Weekly audio show. Khan did not indicate what he intends to do with the company and whether it will continue to have a presence on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations. I could see Khan using ROH as a developmental territory similar to the way WWE uses NXT. He could also opt to make it an equal brand similar to how WWE does with Raw and Smackdown. Although there had been a lot of speculation that Khan would be announcing a streaming deal, that did not materialize. But he could have a lot of additional streaming content for a future deal, assuming he acquired the ROH video library as part of the deal. I will have more to say about this story in my AEW Dynamite audio review coming up later tonight for Dot Net Members. Become a Dot Net Member today via PWMembership.net.