TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and TNA Rebellion grades Dave Taylor, Human Tornado, Joe Hendry, Tiffany Stratton, Miss Elizabeth

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be held tonight in Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. The show will be simulcast live tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at the later start time of 9CT/10ET. The show features Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, and Ryan Nemeth. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). TNA will also be taping television on Friday in Irvine. We are looking for reports or basic results from both nights. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-I gave Sunday’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view a B grade.

-I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade.

-I gave Monday’s WWE Raw a B- grade. The service we use for our polls is experiencing technical difficulties.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave Taylor is 68.

-Human Tornado (Craig Williams) is 42.

-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry turned 37.

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton (Jessica Woynilko) is 26.

-Elizabeth Ann Hulette died at age 42 on May 1, 2003 due to acute toxicity.