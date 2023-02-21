WWE Elimination Chamber poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 65 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent.

-68 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The men’s Elimination Chamber match (Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest in a Chamber match for the U.S. Title) finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I all gave the show A- grades in our same day audio review for Dot Net Members. I agree with the readers when it comes to the best match honors, Last year’s Elimination Chamber event produced a majority C grade from the readers (I gave it a C+ while Jake gave it a C-). Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.