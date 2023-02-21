AEW Rampage rating for the Slam Dunk earlier time slot edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 287,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 375,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 59th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. There’s only so much blame that can be placed on the earlier start time given that the February 18, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that was also bumped to a 6CT/7ET start time due to TNT’s coverage of NBA All-Star weekend.