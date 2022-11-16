11/16 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley and MJF promos heading into Full Gear, Ethan Page vs. Bandido in a semifinal tournament match, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay in an eliminator match, Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 164)

Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena

Aired live November 16, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur checked in on commentary and said he was joined by Ian Riccaboni, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. They ran through the lineup for the show… Ring entrances took place for the opening tag team match with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara coming out to “Judas.” Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. William Regal came out with Danielson, but he did not accompany his team to the ring. The teams brawled to start the match. Danielson and Castagnoli got their opponents in a seated position and then threw elbows to their heads.

Castagnoli suplexed Guevara and Jericho and then performed a running splash on both men. Danielson tagged in and was isolated by the heel duo. Jericho flipped off the crowd and then flipped off Danielson, who fought back and then tagged out while selling his eye injury from the week before. A short time later, Jericho jabbed his baseball bat into the bad eye while Guevara distracted the referee heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Danielson was isolated again until he put Jericho down with a flying elbow and then tagged out. Castagnoli worked over both opponents and tossed Guevara into Jericho in the corner. Castagnoli threw uppercuts at Jericho and then hit him with a running clothesline that resulted in a two count. Castagnoli hit Jericho with a springboard corkscrew uppercut for a near fall.

Castagnoli set up Jericho for The Spin, but Guevara returned to the ring and broke it up. Jericho put Castagnoli in the Walls of Jericho. Guevara pulled the bottom rope away from Castagnoli’s reach. Danielson ran Guevara into the ring post and then went up top and hit a missile dropkick on Jericho to break the hold. Danielson held his eye again.

Danielson and Guevara tagged into the match. Danielson dropped Guevera with a rolling elbow and then threw kicks at him. Guevara ducked the grand finale kick and then gouged Danielson’s bad eye. Guevara hit Danielson with a running knee and went for his finisher. Danielson escaped and tried to put Guevera in the LeBell Lock, but Guevara scrambled to reach the ropes.

Danielson placed Guevara on the top rope and set up for a superplex, but Guevara bit his forehead. Guevara performed a cutter off the ropes and then tagged in Jericho, who hit Danielson with a Lionsault. Jericho had the pin, but Castagnoli returned to break it up. Castagnoli took out Guevara with a popup uppercut. Danielson and Jericho went for the same move and collided.

Danielson tagged out and then ran across the ring and dove through the ropes to take out Guevara. Jericho grabbed his bat, but Castagnoli ended up giving him The Swing while Jericho held onto the bat. Jericho swung the bat once they stopped, but Castagnoli took it from him and applied a Sharpshooter for the win…

Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Powell’s POV: A good opening tag team match that showcased the wrestlers in the four-way for the ROH Championship at Full Gear. The idea is that Castagnoli has momentum heading into the match, but it will be interesting to see how they incorporate Danielson’s eye injury into the match given how much he sold it tonight. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. Jake will cover WWE Smackdown on Friday, and I’ll have the live review of AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

A brief Jon Moxley and MJF video package aired… Excalibur said the champion and the challenger would both speak during the show, and then he hyped Swerve Strickland vs. Anthony Bowens. Excalibur plugged the daily fantasy sports sponsor… [C]