NXT TV rating for a Title Tuesday edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 663,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down a tick from last week’s 664,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 26th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.11 rating. Last week’s show held its own up against Election Night coverage, and this week’s show featured a nice surge in the key demographic. The November 16, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 574,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating for the Halloween Havoc fallout edition.