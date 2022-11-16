Tony Khan comments on the possibility of The Elite facing Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executive Tony Khan spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN and was asked about the possibility of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks challenging Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear. “It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos,” Khan said,.

“Coming out of that [Death Triangle’s title defense on tonight’s Dynamite], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it’ll be interesting to see where the Trios Titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday.” Read the full story at DAZN.com.

Powell’s POV: So you’re saying there’s a chance? Khan was understandably non-committal given that AEW has been building to The Elite’s return without actually stating when it will happen.