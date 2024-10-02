Additional details on the AEW and WBD media rights deal, WBD’s ownership stake

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Additional details regarding the new media rights agreement announced today by AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery continue to trickle in. Sports Business Journal reports that it’s a three-year deal with an option for a fourth year. Although Variety.com listed the value as $150 million, SBJ has the estimated the deal to be worth $170 million annually, including the rights fee and other elements. Read more at SportsBusinessJournal.com.

Powell’s POV: The SBJ story also includes a note that WBD is keeping its equity stake in AEW, though the percentage of their stake is unclear. Tony Khan was asked about WBD’s ownership stake during a media call. At the time, he declined to confirm or deny aside from stating that he has total control of the company. SBJ’s listed length of the deal and the value mesh with what Puck reporter John Ourand previously reported.