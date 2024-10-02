Taz off tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast team, replacement announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that Taz will not be calling tonight’s Dynamite 5. The company claimed that Taz “was attacked in the parking lot” and cannot announce tonight’s show. Nigel McGuinness has been named as his replacement.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, AEW is working an angle. We’ll see if there’s a storyline reason for McGuinness being the replacement. Join me for my live review of Dynamite 5 at the top of the hour.