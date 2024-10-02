AEW Dynamite results (10/2): Powell’s live review of Dynamite 5 with AEW Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for both titles, Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite 5 (Episode 261)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center

Aired live October 2, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Dynamite 5 opened with a cinematic video featuring Jon Moxley, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir. Pac addressed Wheeler Yuta and said he’s a lion. Castagnoli said he’s the same guy. Shafir spoke briefly. Moxley said he will win the AEW World Championship one way or another and there will be casualties. Moxley said he will officially relieve Bryan Danielson of duty at AEW WrestleDream…

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their broadcast table on the stage. Excalibur acknowledged the five-year anniversary of Dynamite. He also said there was news regarding Taz that they will get to…

Ricochet made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. Will Ospreay was shown talking with Kyle Fletcher. Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita showed up. Callis told Fletcher that they needed to talk about last week and then Fletcher walked off with him. Ospreay made his entrance…

1. Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship. The crowd cheered when the bell rang to start the match and there was a brief “holy shit” chant. Schiavone acknowledged the media rights deal that was announced earlier in the day.

Ospreay ended up at ringside and was hit by a suicide dive. Ricochet followed up by performing a huracanrana that pulled Ospreay off the barricade. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers. Ospreay came back with a handspring into a kick. Excalibur ran through the show’s lineup and added Chris Jericho’s TV Time and an announcement from MVP for later in the show.