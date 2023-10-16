AEW Rampage rating Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 407,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was up from the 365,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. Rampage started roughly six minutes before the advertised start time, so the show received a bump from the NBA coverage that preceded it. The October 14, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.