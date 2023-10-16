WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the season premiere with Roman Reigns

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.417 million viewers for Fox, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was up from the 2.319 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.64 rating. The October 14, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.274 million viewers and a 0.54 rating for Bray Wyatt’s return.