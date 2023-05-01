WWE Draft Tracker: The list of 2023 draft picks for Raw and Smackdown

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following draft picks were made during the May 1, 2023 edition of WWE Raw.

Round One

Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to Raw

U.S. Champion Austin Theory to Smackdown

Seth Rollins to Raw

Charlotte Flair to Smackdown

Round Two

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to Raw

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to Smackdown

“Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor to Raw

“LWO” Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega to Smackdown

Round Three

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to Raw

Asuka to Smackdown

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Raw

“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch

Round Four

Trish Stratus to Raw

Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) to Smackdown

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to Raw

LA Knight to Smackdown

Round Five

Braun Strowman and Ricochet to Raw

Shotzi to Smackdown

Bronson Reed to Raw

“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to Smackdown

Round Six

“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis to Raw

Rick Boogs to Smackdown

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to Raw

Cameron Grimes to Smackdown

Picks Announced on Raw Talk

Dana Brooke to Raw

Nikki Cross to Raw

Johnny Gargano to Raw

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to Raw

Akira Tozawa to Raw

Piper Niven to Raw

Xia Li to Raw

Tegan Nox to Raw

Emma to Raw

Madcap Moss to Raw

“Indus Sher” Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga

Odyssey Jones

Tamina to Smackdown

Grayson Waller to Smackdown

The following draft picks were made during the April 28, 2023 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Round One

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to Smackdown

Cody Rhodes to Raw

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to Smackdown

Becky Lynch to Raw

Round Two

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to Smackdown

“Imperium” Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci to Raw

Edge to Smackdown

Matt Riddle to Raw

Round Three

Bobby Lashley to Smackdown

Drew McIntyre to Raw

“The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin to Smackdown

The Miz to Raw

Round Four

“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai to Smackdown

Shinsuke Nakamura to Raw

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to Smackdown

NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell to Raw

Picks Announced on Smackdown Lowdown

“Viking Raiders” Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla to Raw

Dexter Lumis to Raw

Candice LeRae to Raw

“Maximum Male Models” Mace, Mansour, and Maxxine Dupri to Raw

Natalya to Raw

Apollo Crews to Raw

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to Raw

Zoey Stark to Raw

JD McDonagh to Raw

“Hit Row” Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab to Smackdown

Lacey Evans to Smackdown

Undrafted Free Agents

Brock Lesnar

Omos (w/MVP)

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Von Wagner

Baron Corbin

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Xyon Quinn

Elias