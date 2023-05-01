WWE Draft Tracker: The list of 2023 draft picks for Raw and Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following draft picks were made during the May 1, 2023 edition of WWE Raw.
Round One
Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to Raw
U.S. Champion Austin Theory to Smackdown
Seth Rollins to Raw
Charlotte Flair to Smackdown
Round Two
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to Raw
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to Smackdown
“Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor to Raw
“LWO” Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega to Smackdown
Round Three
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to Raw
Asuka to Smackdown
“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Raw
“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch
Round Four
Trish Stratus to Raw
Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) to Smackdown
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to Raw
LA Knight to Smackdown
Round Five
Braun Strowman and Ricochet to Raw
Shotzi to Smackdown
Bronson Reed to Raw
“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to Smackdown
Round Six
“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis to Raw
Rick Boogs to Smackdown
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to Raw
Cameron Grimes to Smackdown
Picks Announced on Raw Talk
Dana Brooke to Raw
Nikki Cross to Raw
Johnny Gargano to Raw
Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to Raw
Akira Tozawa to Raw
Piper Niven to Raw
Xia Li to Raw
Tegan Nox to Raw
Emma to Raw
Madcap Moss to Raw
“Indus Sher” Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga
Odyssey Jones
Tamina to Smackdown
Grayson Waller to Smackdown
The following draft picks were made during the April 28, 2023 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
Round One
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to Smackdown
Cody Rhodes to Raw
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to Smackdown
Becky Lynch to Raw
Round Two
“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to Smackdown
“Imperium” Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci to Raw
Edge to Smackdown
Matt Riddle to Raw
Round Three
Bobby Lashley to Smackdown
Drew McIntyre to Raw
“The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin to Smackdown
The Miz to Raw
Round Four
“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai to Smackdown
Shinsuke Nakamura to Raw
NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to Smackdown
NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell to Raw
Picks Announced on Smackdown Lowdown
“Viking Raiders” Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla to Raw
Dexter Lumis to Raw
Candice LeRae to Raw
“Maximum Male Models” Mace, Mansour, and Maxxine Dupri to Raw
Natalya to Raw
Apollo Crews to Raw
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to Raw
Zoey Stark to Raw
JD McDonagh to Raw
“Hit Row” Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab to Smackdown
Lacey Evans to Smackdown
Undrafted Free Agents
Brock Lesnar
Omos (w/MVP)
Dolph Ziggler
Mustafa Ali
Von Wagner
Baron Corbin
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Xyon Quinn
Elias
