The new WWE Raw roster coming out of the 2023 WWE Draft

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Raw Men’s Singles Division
Intercontinental Champion Gunther
Cody Rhodes
Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre
Bronson Reed
Matt Riddle
Shinsuke Nakamura
Dominik Mysterio
Damian Priest
Finn Balor
The Miz
Dexter Lumis
Jinder Mahal
Johnny Gargano
Akira Tozawa
Riddick Moss
Apollo Crews
JD McDonagh
Odyssey Jones
Raw Men’s Tag Team Division
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla)
Maximum Male Models” Mace and Mansour (w/Maxxine Dupri)
Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
Braun Strowman and Ricochet
“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis
Veer Mahaan and Sanga
Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo
Raw Women’s Singles Division
Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell
Becky Lynch
Trish Stratus
Candice LeRae
Natalya
Dana Brooke
Nikki Cross
Piper Niven
Xia Li
Tegan Nox
Emma
Zoey Stark
Raw Women’s Tag Team Division
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
Undrafted Free Agents (eligible to appear on both brands)
Brock Lesnar
Omos (w/MVP)
Dolph Ziggler
Mustafa Ali
Von Wagner
Baron Corbin
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Xyon Quinn
Elias
Powell’s POV: It’s worth noting that there’s only one established women’s tag team on Smackdown, meaning there are just five women’s teams on the main roster. I have plenty of say about the new rosters in my same night Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
