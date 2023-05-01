The new WWE Raw roster coming out of the 2023 WWE Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Raw Men’s Singles Division

Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Bronson Reed

Matt Riddle

Shinsuke Nakamura

Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest

Finn Balor

The Miz

Dexter Lumis

Jinder Mahal

Johnny Gargano

Akira Tozawa

Riddick Moss

Apollo Crews

JD McDonagh

Odyssey Jones

Raw Men’s Tag Team Division

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla)

Maximum Male Models” Mace and Mansour (w/Maxxine Dupri)

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Braun Strowman and Ricochet

“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

Veer Mahaan and Sanga

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Raw Women’s Singles Division

Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell

Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus

Candice LeRae

Natalya

Dana Brooke

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Xia Li

Tegan Nox

Emma

Zoey Stark

Raw Women’s Tag Team Division

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Undrafted Free Agents (eligible to appear on both brands)

Brock Lesnar

Omos (w/MVP)

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Von Wagner

Baron Corbin

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Xyon Quinn

Elias

Powell’s POV: It’s worth noting that there’s only one established women’s tag team on Smackdown, meaning there are just five women’s teams on the main roster. I have plenty of say about the new rosters in my same night Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).