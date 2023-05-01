The new WWE Smackdown roster post 2023 WWE Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Smackdown Men’s Singles Division

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman)

U.S. Champion Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley

Solo Sikoa

Edge

Sheamus

Rey Mysterio

AJ Styles

LA Knight

Santos Escobar

Grayson Waller

Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)

Cameron Grimes

Rick Boogs

Smackdown Men’s Tag Team Division

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Ridge Holland and Butch

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

“Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis (w/B-Fab)

Smackdown Women’s Singles Division

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Asuka

Charlotte Flair

Bayley

Iyo Sky

Dakota Kai

Zelina Vega

Shotzi

Lacey Evans

Tamina

Michin

Smackdown Women’s Tag Team Division

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Undrafted Free Agents (eligible to appear on both brands)

Brock Lesnar

Omos (w/MVP)

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Von Wagner

Baron Corbin

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Xyon Quinn

Elias

Powell’s POV: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn look lonely. Bayley and Dakota Kai won a non-title match over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Raw, so it’s possible that they will become a regular team. I have plenty of thoughts on the new rosters in my weekly same night Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).