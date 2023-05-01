The new WWE Smackdown roster post 2023 WWE Draft

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Smackdown Men’s Singles Division
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman)
U.S. Champion Austin Theory
Bobby Lashley
Solo Sikoa
Edge
Sheamus
Rey Mysterio
AJ Styles
LA Knight
Santos Escobar
Grayson Waller
Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)
Cameron Grimes
Rick Boogs
Smackdown Men’s Tag Team Division
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso
“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
Ridge Holland and Butch
Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
“Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis (w/B-Fab)
Smackdown Women’s Singles Division
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair
Asuka
Charlotte Flair
Bayley
Iyo Sky
Dakota Kai
Zelina Vega
Shotzi
Lacey Evans
Tamina
Michin
Smackdown Women’s Tag Team Division
NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Undrafted Free Agents (eligible to appear on both brands)
Brock Lesnar
Omos (w/MVP)
Dolph Ziggler
Mustafa Ali
Von Wagner
Baron Corbin
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Xyon Quinn
Elias
Powell’s POV: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn look lonely. Bayley and Dakota Kai won a non-title match over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Raw, so it’s possible that they will become a regular team. I have plenty of thoughts on the new rosters in my weekly same night Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Glad to see Grimes get the deserved call up.
I hope they have a worthwhile program for Lacey Evens, and just stick with her being good or bad.
LA Knight is the one name on that list I would like to see get the impromptu match and victory over Roman.