AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final

-The finals of the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Robinson and Juice Robinson in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue semifinal match will be on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, while the Athena vs. Willow Nightingale semifinal match will air on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Collision will be held on Saturday in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. Collision will be followed by the live Battle of the Belts VII show from the same venue at 9CT/10ET. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts as the shows air Saturday on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).