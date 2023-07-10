AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: The Athena vs. Willow match was originally scheduled for the Jun 8 AEW Collision. It was postponed due to Will not receiving medical clearance. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.