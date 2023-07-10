What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Championship match set for Friday’s Fox show

July 10, 2023

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

