WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Royal Rumble go-home show perform?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.26 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s average of 943,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.22 rating. As previously noted, the ratings for all pro wrestling shows were up last week due to another change in Nielsen’s ratings formula. One year earlier, the January 31, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.578 million viewers and a 0.51 rating for USA Network for the Royal Rumble go-home show.

