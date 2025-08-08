WWE Clash in Paris lineup: The latest lineup for the Labor Day weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Clash in Paris event will be held on Sunday, August 31, in Nanterre, France, at Paris La Défense Arena.

-John Cena vs. Logan Paul

-Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: The main card is listed as starting at 1CT/2ET in North America. The indoor arena holds up to 45,000 for concerts. Colin McGuire will be filling in for me with a live review of this event as it streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally, and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).