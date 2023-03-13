3/12 WWE at MSG results: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match for the U.S. Championship, Bray Wyatt replaced by Braun Strowman, battle royal for a same night shot at the Intercontinental Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

March 12, 2023 in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Results courtesy of PWTorch.com

1. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Candice LeRae beat Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven, and Carmella win a ten-woman tag match.

2. Ricochet won a battle royal to earn an Intercontinental Title match.

3. Gunther defeated Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental Title.

4. Cody Rhodes beat Solo Sikoa by DQ when the Usos interfered. Sami Zayn ran out and helped Rhodes.

5. Braun Strowman beat L.A. Knight. Strowman replaced the advertised Bray Wyatt.

6. Charlotte Flair beat Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

7. Austin Theory beat Seth Rollins in a cage match to retain the U.S. Championship.

Return date: Friday, July 7 for Smackdown