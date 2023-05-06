WWE Backlash polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Backlash: Vote for the best match

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa