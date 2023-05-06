05/06 WWE Backlash audio review: Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight, Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Title, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell review the WWE Backlash premium live event: Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight, Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Title, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title, and more (56:29)…

Click here for the WWE Backlash 2023 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.