WWE Backlash results: Powell’s live review of Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight, Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Title, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backlash

Streamed May 6, 2023 live on Peacock

San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico



There were no Kickoff Show matches… The event opened with a video package… A drone camera started outside the venue and traveled in the doors and then into the main arena area while Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in on commentary. They hyped Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest matches as a double main event. The Spanish broadcast team of Marcelo Rodriguez and Jerry Soto checked in briefly…

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance to a strong reaction. Iyo Sky came out to her own entrance theme and was not accompanied to the ring by Bayley or Dakota Kai…

1. Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship. Ring announcer Samatha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the match. There was a mix of “Iyo” chants and boos for Sky, while Belair was cheered loudly. There was a “Let’s go Iyo” chant. The vocal fans sided with Sky and booed Belair’s early offensive moves.

Belair put Sky down with a dropkick and was booed. She followed up with a pair of bodyslams. Belair went for another, but Sky slipped away and wrenched Belair’s left arm over the top rope. Sky went to the ropes and grabbed Belair’s ponytail and then put her in a submission hold, which she save up once the referee’s count reached four.

Sky continued to target Belair’s left arm while Cole noted that there were 17,944 fans in attendance. A loud “Iyo” chant broke out while Sky worked the arm and drover he knees onto it. Belair eventually came back with a backbreaker and immediately sold her arm.

Belair performed a vertical suplex and looked to the crowd. She got some cheers but more boos. Belair nodded at the crowd and then mounted Sky in the corner and threw punches at her while the fans counted along in Spanish. Belair followed up by pressing Sky over her head. Belair sold her left arm and held up Sky with one hand before dumping her face first in a rough spot. Belair performed a handspring into a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Sky got back to her feet and seemed fine despite taking a rough landing. Sky once again wrenched Belair’s bad arm over the top rope and then played to the cheering crowd. Sky performed a springboard missile dropkick that knocked Belair out of the ring. Sky kipped up and was cheered.

Sky went up top, but Belair recovered and pushed Sky into the ring. Belair went up top and attempted a 450 splash, but Sky put her knees up. Sky put Belair in a crossface, which Belair escaped. Belair hoisted up Sky for a powerbomb, but Sky countered into a facebuster for a near fall.

Belair countered a Sky move attempted into a KOD attempt, but Sky slipped away. Belair went for the move again, but this time Sky slipped out and sent Belair to ringside. Belair reached in the ring and tried to pull Sky to the floor. Sky kicked her away and joined her at ringside.

Sky put Belair down with a kick and then hit a top rope moonsault onto her at ringside. Sky pushed Belair inside the ring and then covered her for a two count. Sky put Belair on the top rope and eventually went for a huracanrana, but Belair blocked it. Belair performed a sit-out powerbomb from the middle rope and covered Sky for a near fall. Belair looked shocked that she didn’t get the pin.

Bayley and Dakota Kai walked to ringside and distracted Belair. Sky grabbed Belair’s ponytail, but Belair hit her with a forearm. Belair hoisted up Sky for the KOD and swung Sky’s legs to knock Kai off the apron. Sky countered into a roll up for a good near fall.

Bayley reached in and grabbed Sky’s hand. Belair pulled Bayley inside the ring and tried to throw her through the ropes and eventually got her under the bottom rope. Sky pulled Belair into the middle rope and then Kai kicked Belair from ringside while the referee was distracted by Bayley.

Sky went to the top rope. Meanwhile, Bayley grabbed Belair’s ponytail while Sky was on the ropes. The referee caught Bayley. Sky eventually and went for a moonsault, but Belair avoided it. Belair hit the KOD on Sky and pinned her.

Bianca Belair defeated Iyo Sky in 18:00 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

Cole noted that Belair would become the longest reigning champion of the modern era. Graves explained that Bayley seemed to overstep her boundaries, which cost Sky. Belair held up her title and played to the crowd. The boo birds disappeared and the Belair fans cheered…

Powell’s POV: Wow, that was a fun opening match, thanks in large part to the live crowd unexpectedly siding with Sky. There were some clunky moments, but the passionate live crowd couldn’t have cared less. It was very interesting to hear the crowd shift. There were Sky supporters during the entrances, but Belair was cheered loudly while Sky received more of a mixed reaction. Once the match started, the Sky supporters seemed to grow in numbers while the Belair fans were silent. And then the Belair fans were the only fans making noise afterward. I’m just happy the broadcast team didn’t label Puerto Rico as Bizarro World South, but the night is young.

Bad Bunny was shown sitting backstage with a couple of friends when Rey Mysterio entered the room. Bunny and Rey hugged and spoke in Spanish to one another. Savio Vega entered the room and presented Bad Bunny with a kendo stick that had the flag of Puerto Rico design on it…

The broadcast team spoke about new rosters while the graphics for the new Raw and Smackdown rosters were shown. They also hyped the start of the tournament for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship…

Cole said they would return after a break, while Peacock+ viewers saw a video package that spotlighted the Seth Rollins vs. Omos match…

Entrances for the match followed. The crowd sang the Rollins’ entrance theme and cheered him loudly. As Rollins led the crowd in chanting his theme, Omos hit him with a big boot before the bell. The referee checked with Rollins and then started the match once he was ready..

2. Seth Rollins vs. Omos (w/MVP). Omos put Rollins down with a shoulder block that turned Rollins inside out once the bell rang. The fans continued to chant the Rollins’ theme. Omos applied what Cole labeled an iron claw and then tossed Rollins over the top rope. Omos stood in the ring and mugged for the crowd while MVP jawed at Rollins on the floor.

Omos went to ringside and then scooped up Rollins, who slipped away and shoved Omos shoulder-first into the ring post. Rollins went back to the ring and performed a suicide dive that failed to take Omos off his feet. Rollins went for a second suicide dive, but Omos caught him and chokeslammed him onto the ring apron. Omos pressed Rollins over his head and threw him over the top rope and back inside the ring.

Omos returned to the ring and performed Snake Eyes and then put Rollins down with a big boot. Omos played to the booing crowd again and mocked them by acting like he couldn’t hear them. Omos hoisted up Rollins, who put him in a sleeper. Omos flung Rollins off of his back to break the hold. Rollins went to the ropes and hit Omos with a flying knee.

Rollins kicked the left knee of Omos a few times. Rollins ran the ropes and ducked a couple of chops before kicking Omos’s left leg out from under him. Rollins superkicked Omos. Rollins set up for a Pedigree, but Omos back body dropped him while resting on one knee. Omos went for a corner splash that Rollins avoided. Rollins ran Omos’s head onto the top of the ring post casing.

Rollins went to the middle rope and performed a tornado DDT. Rollins went up top and performed a frog splash. Rollins went for the immediate pin, but Omos kicked out aggressively at one. Rollins hit a couple of rolling elbows and then went to the middle rope, jumped, and hit Omos with a shot to the back of the head.

Rollins went for the Stomp, but Omos didn’t budge. Omos stood up and chokeslammed Rollins and covered him for a near fall. Rollins avoided another chokeslam and put Omos in a sleeper. Omos backed him into the corner to break it, but Rollins reapplied the hold. Omos dropped to one knee while Rollins maintained the sleeper. Omos stood up and then side slammed Rollins.

MVP climbed onto the apron and jawed at the referee. Rollins performed a Stomp on Omos and then superkicked MVP off the apron. Rollins performed a second Stomp on Omos and then covered him, but Omos kicked out at two. Rollins acted stunned by Omos kicking out after taking a pair of Stomps.

Rollins went up top and waited for Omos to stand up. Rollins leapt from the top rope and Stomped the head of Omos on the way down. Rollins covered Omos and got the three count while Cole labeled the move a Super Stomp…

Seth Rollins defeated Omos in 10:30.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match with Rollins finally coming up with a way to beat the giant. Omos is in dire need of a meaningful win. Omos can’t just keep winning throwaway squash matches on television and then lose every time he faces someone meaningful or his PLE matches won’t mean anything.

After some advertising, footage aired of the Damian Priest and Bad Bunny portion of the Backlash press conference on Friday… Entrances for the U.S. Championship match took place…

3. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship. The bell rang and Theory charged Lashley, who put him down with a shoulder block. Lashley got the better of Reed. Lashley shoved Theory toward Reed, who caught Theory’s head under his arm, and then Lashley clotheslined Reed, who DDT’d Theory in the process.

With Reed at ringside. Lashley held up Theory before putting him down with a vertical suplex. Theory came back by tripping Lashley, and then Reed returned to the ring by immediately splashing the fallen Lashley. Reed sent Lashley to the corner and splashed him, and then Theory clotheslined Lashley.

Theory and Reed worked together for a moment by putting the boots to Lashley. Theory put Lashley down and then Reed performed a rolling splash. Theory sent Lashley to the corner and then hit him with a clothesline. When Theory turned around, Reed slammed into Theory. Lashley recovered and sent Reed to ringside and then performed a one-armed slam on Theory.

Lashley speared Theory and went for the pin, but Reed pulled Lashley to ringside and superkicked him. Reed went to the middle rope and then performed a Vader Bomb style dove at a standing Lashley. Reed sent Lashley back inside the ring and went up top for his finisher, but Theory crotched Reed.

Theory set up Lashley for his finisher, but Lashley slipped away and put Theory in the Hurt Lock. Theory used his feet to push off the ropes and into a pinning situation to break the hold. Reed immediately Tsunami splashed Lashley and had him pinned, but Theory broke it up.

Theory performed a roll into a leaping Blockbuster on Reed. Theory called for his finisher, but Reed slipped out and power slammed Theory. Reed went for a top rope moonsault that Theory avoided. When Reed stood up, Lashley speared him. Theory threw Lashley out of the ring and stole the pin…

Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley in 6:50 in a Triple Threat to retain the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: They worked at a really consistent pace through the nearly seven-minute match. As down as I’ve been on WWE creative for booking Theory like a soft pest heel champion, I was fine with him stealing the pin. I could have done without Reed taking the loss, but it came off like Reed went all in with the moonsault and crashed and burned more than it being a case of his opponents simply being better than him.

After some ads, a video package set up the Smackdown Women’s Championship match… Entrances for the match took place. Rhea Ripley was out first. Zelina Vega entered to the new LWO theme and had Puerto Rican flag colors. Vega spread her arms to show off the country’s flag as part of her gear. Awesome. She stopped at ringside and greeted her family members…

4. Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Vega got emotional as the fans cheered her loudly. Cole said Vega dedicated the moment to her late father, who was killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Early in the match, Vega went to ringside and grabbed a flip-flop from her mother and threw it at Ripley. Cole said those of Puerto Rican heritage would understand the significance. Ripley came right back with a powerbomb and then dominated Vega for a stretch.