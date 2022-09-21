NXT TV taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s USA Network show (spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on September 14 for next week’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Joe Gacy over Cameron Grimes.

-Sol Ruca beat Kayden Carter.

-Ilja Dragunov appeared in a segment with Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh, which led to a Triple Threat match being announced.

-Nikkita Lyons defeated Kayden Carter.

-Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed. There was a reshoot with a no-contest finish done later in the taping.

-Wes Lee over Tony D’Angelo.

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match.

-Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn.

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in a Pub Rules match.

Powell’s POV: NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).