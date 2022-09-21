AEW Dynamite in New York (reports needed), AEW Dynamite and Rampage poll results, Ricky Morton, Jack Brisco, Ivelisse Velez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Queens, which includes the taping for Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent, and D was a close third with 17 percent. I gave the show a B grade for the bookend matches carrying the show.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority B grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 18 percent each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Morton is 65.

-Ivelisse Velez is 35.

-The late Jack Brisco was born on September 21, 1941. He died on February 1, 2010 due to complications from heart surgery.