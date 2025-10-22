AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament brackets revealed

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW revealed the brackets for the tournament to crown the first AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Left Side of the Bracket

-Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. “Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena

Right Side of the Bracket

-Alex Windsor and Riho vs. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa

-Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: The tournament will start next week, but no matches were officially announced on Dynamite, nor did they say when the finals will take place. Hayter and Aminata won a four-way match on Dynamite to earn the right to choose their first-round opponents. I predict that Storm and Shirakawa beat Mone and Athena in the finals, but I would prefer that they use the tournament to elevate other women rather than feature the usual suspects.

