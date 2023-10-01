AEW WrestleDream lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a best of three falls match for the TNT Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-MJF vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a handicap match for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook in a four-way for shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at any time

-Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

-(Pre-Show) Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. “TMDK” Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito for the AEW Trios Titles

-(Pre-Show) Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus

-(Pre-Show) Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett

-(Pre-Show) Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: The Zero Hour pre-show is actually listed for 90 minutes and starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET, and the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. Join me for my live review of AEW WrestleDream tonight beginning with the first pre-show match. Will Pruett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).