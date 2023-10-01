AEW WrestleDream lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.
-Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a best of three falls match for the TNT Championship
-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-MJF vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a handicap match for the ROH Tag Team Titles
-Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Championship
-Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship
-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay
-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook in a four-way for shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at any time
-Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta
-(Pre-Show) Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. “TMDK” Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito for the AEW Trios Titles
-(Pre-Show) Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus
-(Pre-Show) Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett
-(Pre-Show) Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez in a mixed tag match
Powell’s POV: The Zero Hour pre-show is actually listed for 90 minutes and starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET, and the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. Join me for my live review of AEW WrestleDream tonight beginning with the first pre-show match. Will Pruett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
