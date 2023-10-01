10/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 278): Powell reviews the NXT No Mercy event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his review of the NXT No Mercy premium live event featuring Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams for the NXT North American Title, and more…

