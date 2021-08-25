AEW Dynamite with CM Punk in Milwaukee (reports needed), AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, David Young, Kylie Rae, Ivan Koloff, Crash Holly

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be held tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena. The show features CM Punk’s first Dynamite appearance. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review of after the show.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 44 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with A as the majority grade from 82 percent of our post show poll voters. B finished second with 9 percent. I gave the show a rare A grade. Punk’s return was perfect in terms of opening the show, his delivery, the simplicity of his moment with Darby Allin and Sting, and the broadcast team speaking and not speaking at the right times. This was fantastic.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former TNA wrestler David Young is 49.

-Kylie Rae (Brianna Sparrey) is 29.

-The late Ivan Koloff was born on August 25, 1942. He died of liver failure on February 18, 2017.

-The late Crash Holly (Michael Lockwood) was born on August 25, 1971. He took his own life by overdose on November 6, 2003 at age 32.