By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: New NXT Champion Samoa Joe appears, Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma, Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals, Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland, fallout from NXT Takeover 36, and more (33:36)…

