NXT Level Up results (4/6): O’Connor’s review of Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Scrypts vs. Je’Von Evans, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson DuPont, Brinley Reece vs. Tatum Paxley, and Drake Morreaux vs. Dante Chen

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 112)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 6, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dante Chen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Dante Chen vs. Drake Morreaux. Chen gained the advantage early on Morreaux by working the arm. Morreaux used his power to send Chen in the corner but Chen continued to apply pressure on the arm and walked the rope ‘old school’ style dropping down on Morreaux.

Morreaux hit a clothesline and worked on Chen in the corner before hitting a big splash for a near fall. Chen battled through and grabbed the arm once more but Morreaux crashed down on Chen and hit the backbreaker for another near fall. Morreaux applied a bearhug but Chen would escape and rocked Morreaux with forearm smashes and shoulder blocks. Chen followed up and hit the pump kick and the roaring chop for the victory.

Dante Chen defeated Drake Morreaux via pinfall in 5:43.

The commentary team hyped Brinley Reece vs. Tatum Paxley for after the break…[c]

2. Brinley Reece vs. Tatum Paxley. Paxley tried to intimidate Reece as the bell rang but Reece would work the wrist and attempt to force Paxley to the canvas. Reece looked for a dropkick but Paxley hung onto the rope and Reece crashed and burned. Paxley gained a two count and transitioned to a sleeper hold as the fans attempted to help Reece back into the match up. Paxley continued to apply the pressure but Reece made her way back to her feet and Reece powered Paxley down. Reece looked to finish but Paxley rolled out and hit the ‘Psycho Trap’ for the win.

Tatum Paxley defeated Brinley Reece via pinfall in 4:25.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. “OTM” Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Scrypts (w/Jaida Parker) vs. Je’Von Evans, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson DuPont. Evans and Scrypts started the contest. Both men went to an early athletic stalemate as DuPont and Price tagged in. Nima made his way into the ring but DuPont hit a reverse elbow and splash on Nima and tagged in Igwe. OTM triple teamed Igwe before Scrypts settled in with a sleeper hold. Igwe powered off Scrypts and made the hot tag to Evans. Evans utilized dives on all three men in OTM and tagged in DuPont. DuPont and Igwe hit a double team on Price and DuPont went for a pin attempt only for it to be broken up by Nima. Scrypts took care of Evans on the outside as DuPont walked into a kick from Price. Nima and Price followed up with a match ending spinebuster.

“OTM” Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Scrypts defeated Je’Von Evans, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson DuPont via pinfall in 6:20.

John’s Ramblings: Firstly, apologies for the slight delay in submitting this report. I’m currently catching up on shows after spending the week partaking in various WrestleMania activities, so I’m sure you can understand my tardiness on this occasion. As for this edition of Level Up, this was a perfectly serviceable show that served as a good lead in for what turned out to be a tremendously successful weekend for WWE. This company really is firing on all cylinders right now.