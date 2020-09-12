WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the show headlined by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and King Corbin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.261 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.129 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.066 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.236 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.286 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: The show quality has improved over the last two weeks, so it’s good to see the improvement rewarded with viewership improvement. Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-49 and 25-54 demographics, and in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings. The final numbers will be available on Monday.