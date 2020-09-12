Mandy Rose traded to Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE has announced that Mandy Rose was traded to the Raw brand. The announcement was made on Saturday’s Talking Smack episode.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication of what Smackdown is getting in return for Rose. By the way, WWE has done a nice job of quickly reestablishing Talking Smack with this announcement and the early Miz and Big E exchanges. Meanwhile, has anything newsworthy ever occurred on Raw Talk?