Mandy Rose traded to Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced that Mandy Rose was traded to the Raw brand. The announcement was made on Saturday’s Talking Smack episode.
Powell’s POV: There’s no indication of what Smackdown is getting in return for Rose. By the way, WWE has done a nice job of quickly reestablishing Talking Smack with this announcement and the early Miz and Big E exchanges. Meanwhile, has anything newsworthy ever occurred on Raw Talk?
