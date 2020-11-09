AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The November 4 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-The November 4 NXT television show scored an A grade from 34 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave AEW an A- grade for a strong go-home show heading into the Full Gear pay-per-view. I gave NXT a B- grade. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.